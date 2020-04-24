|
Barbara Roberts Riley
Barbara Riley, age 91, of Trumbull, CT and formerly of Sun City Center, Florida passed peacefully on April 21, 2020, of natural causes. Born in Bridgeport, November 29, 1928 she was the daughter of the late George and Charlotte (Hansen) Kaechele. She was predeceased by her husbands Lewis Riley and Wiliam Roberts. Barbara and Lewis with the 2 youngest sons moved to Rockwall, Texas in 1977 where she was able to fulfill a lifelong dream of getting her Associates Degree from Eastfield College, Dallas. She became a Program Director at Buckner Retirement Village, Dallas until their retirement in 1990 and subsequent move to Sun City Center, FL. She enjoyed travelling to Hawaii, Europe and many caribbean cruises, as well as leading an active life of volunteering for Lifepath Hospice, SSC Women's Club, SSC Security Patrol and Lawn Bowling Assoc. She was an active member of St. Andrews Presbyterian Church serving as an Elder and Clerk of Session, Presbyterian Women Officer, Circle Leader and Bible Study Leader. In 2007, she received the Presbyterian Women's Life Membership Award. In addition to her husbands she was predeceased by her son Keith Roberts. She is survived by her loving children, Lynn Tompkins, Norwalk; Paul (Linda) Roberts, Fairfield; Philip (Mary) Riley, TX; Mark (Kathy) Roberts, TX; daughter-in-law Patricia Roberts, Fairfield; and brother Edward (Barbara) Kaechele, Hamden; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. Also special thanks to her niece Leslie "Boo"(Frank) Nuccio for the adventures they had in Florida. Her grandchildren, Jillian (Michael) Solemene; Scott (Christina) Tompkins; Samantha (Chris) Kaplan; Jeffrey Roberts; Phillip Riley and Nicole Riley; and great-grandchildren, Rocco and Mason Solemene, Ava and Eliza Riley; Sienna Kaplan; and Annabella and Jake Tompkins. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family at Oak Lawn Cemetery, Fairfield. Arrangements are being made through the Lesko & Polke Funeral Home, Fairfield. To sign an online register, please visit www.LeskoPolkeFuneralHome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 26, 2020