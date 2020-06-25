Barbara Robin Muth
Barbara Robin Altieri Muth, of Stratford, passed away peacefully after a long illness on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at St. Vincent's Medical Center surrounded by her loving family. Known affectionately to many as "Robin," she was born in Bridgeport as the daughter of the late Raymond Altieri Sr. and late Eve Altieri (née Pastore). She received her Bachelor's Degree, Master's Degree, and Sixth-Year Certificate from the University of Bridgeport as she prepared for her 35-year, dedicated career as an elementary and middle school educator and numerous roles throughout the Stratford School System. Subsequent to her retirement, Robin served as Vice Chairman of the Stratford Board of Education together with her role as a member of the Greater Bridgeport Retired Teachers' Association. Loved by many, Robin was predeceased by her beloved husband Marcel Muth of 37 years, sister Rita Altieri, and special cousin Molly Carroll. Survivors include her devoted brother Raymond Altieri (Barbara) and beloved nephew Trey Altieri all of Shelton; special cousins Constance Aiello, Victoria Massimino, Deanna Bradshaw (Arthur), Francis Carroll, Francis Carroll Jr. (Judy), Meredith Walsky (Reid), Leslie Bradshaw, A.J. Bradshaw, dear friend Anita Mobbs, and numerous other relatives and friends. Robin was known for her infectious personality, close relationship with each of her family members, and drive for the fun in life. Her influential presence will be greatly missed. On Robin's behalf, the family would like to specifically thank Dr. Imran Siddiqui of St. Vincent's Medical Center for his exceptional compassion and care.
Family and friends may attend a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, June 29, 2020 at Our Lady of Grace Parish in Stratford. Entombment will follow in the St. Monica Mausoleum at Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Trumbull. Please wear a mask and be prepared to follow all CDC and statewide guidelines as to COVID-19. Calling hours will not be offered. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Our Lady of Grace Memorial Fund, 497 Second Hill Lane, Stratford, CT 06614. Arrangements entrusted to Abriola Parkview Funeral home, 419 White Plains Road, Trumbull. For online condolences, visit www.abriola.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Jun. 25, 2020.