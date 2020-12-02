Barbara Jean (Allen) Ruff
Barbara Jean (Allen) Ruff, 80, died peacefully on November 28, 2020 at home.
Barbara was born on February 21, 1940 in Rocky Mount, NC a daughter of the late Boyd and Mamie (Horne) Allen. Barbara lived in Naugatuck for the past 30 years, having also lived in Bridgeport for many years. She retired from Sikorsky Aircraft where she worked assembling electronics.
Barbara is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Richard T. and Heide Ruff and her grandson, Marcus T. Ruff all of Naugatuck; her aunt, Ruby Gray and her son Byron Gray, her 2 nephews Tracy Newman and Shaun Newman, and her great-niece Scotlyn Newman. In addition to her parents, Barbara was predeceased by her sister, Emily Newman.
All services are private and there are no calling hours. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Buckmiller Thurston Mengacci Funeral Home, 82 Fairview Avenue, Naugatuck. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.buckmillerthurstonmengacci.com
