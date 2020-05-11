Barbara Ann Savage
Barbara Ann Savage, passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 9, 2020 at her residence at Carriage Green Assisted Living in Milford. Barbara was born December 6, 1932, the only child of William A. and Dorothy B. Jones of Bridgeport. She spent her childhood growing up in Connecticut and a fondly remembered time on a farm in Illinois. She graduated from Vermont College. Returning to Bridgeport, she worked at Bridgeport Hospital where a spunky co-worker, Jean Savage fixed her up on a date with her brother, Edward Savage, who would become the love of her life. Married in 1955, they moved to Shelton, CT where they had two boys, David and Robert, the raising of which would greatly accelerate the perpetuation of grey hair in them both. She enjoyed many family trips to Williamsburg, VA, mostly traveling in a VW bus that never really was able to sustain speeds over 50mph. Returning to work in the 70's Barbara was a long-time employee of Reads Dept. Store. After the passing of her husband Edward, she enjoyed travel and spending time with her dear friends, Dot and Martha. Later in life, she enjoyed the friendship of her caretaker, and kindred spirit Amy. Barbara leaves behind her son, David Savage and wife, Grace of Naugatuck, her son, Robert Savage and wife, Tracey of Shelton, 3 grandchildren, Brian, Alexis and Alina, her niece, Kathy Kaminski and her husband, Steven of Milford, her niece, Patricia Savo of Shelton and her cousin, Donald Jones and wife, Barbara of Portland, OR. A private Graveside service will be held by the family. To sign her online guest register book, please visit www.LeskoPolkeFuneralHome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on May 11, 2020.