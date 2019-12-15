|
|
Barbara Ann Hedman Soucy
Barbara Ann (Hedman) Soucy, age 89 of West Haven, passed away Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at her home surrounded by her loving family. Barbara was born in Milford, July 2, 1930, daughter of the late Walter and Margaret Foster Smith. She was a wonderful mother who raised eight children and was a longtime resident of Milford. She is survived by her children Robert Hedman of Milford, Catherine Gorniak and her husband Andrew of Oxford, Edward Hedman of West Haven, Charles "Kip" Hedman of West Haven, Richard Hedman and his wife Debbie of Waterbury, Margaret "Peg" Bell and her husband Terry of New Haven, Barbara Ridgway and her husband Tracy of West Haven, and Nancy Dirgo of Ansonia, 20 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, her sister-in-law Catherine Smith of Milford, and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her first husband John M. Hedman, her second husband Norman Soucy, and her brother Stewart Smith. Calling hours will be held Wednesday, December 18, 2019 from 1pm to 4pm at Smith Funeral Home, 135 Broad St., Milford. A Memorial Service will be held at 3:30pm during calling hours with Rev. Kenneth Fellenbaum officiating. Interment will be private. To leave condolences or for directions, please visit www.georgejsmithandson.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Dec. 16, 2019