Connecticut Post Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Abraham L. Green & Son Funeral Home
88 Beach Road
Fairfield, CT 06824
(203) 255-8993
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Srebnick
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Srebnick

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara Srebnick Obituary
Barbara Srebnick
Barbara F. Srebnick, age 90 of Bridgeport, CT, formerly of Trumbull, passed away on Saturday, June 29, 2019. Barbara was born in Brookline, MA, a daughter of the late Matthew and Hannah Lipshires, and was a graduate of Simmons College. She was a was a Physical Therapist for many years in the greater Bridgeport area, a longtime active member of Congregation Rodeph Sholom of Bridgeport, and a volunteer at The Jewish Home in Fairfield, CT. Barbara was predeceased by her beloved husband, Leonard Srebnick in 2017, and cherished brother James Lipshires. She is survived by her devoted sons, David Srebnick and his wife Carol of Acton, MA, and Joel Srebnick and Beverly Sexton of Newport News, VA. Funeral services will take place on Monday, July 1, 2019 (TODAY) at 11:00 a.m. at The Abraham L. Green and Son Funeral Home, 88 Beach Road, Fairfield, CT, with interment following at the Adath Yeshuren Cemetery, 250 Reid Street in Fairfield. Shiva will be observed at the Srebnick residence, 3200 Park Avenue, 4E2 in Bridgeport through Tuesday. Memorial contributions may be made to Congregation Rodeph Sholom, Bridgeport, CT.
Published in Connecticut Post on July 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Abraham L. Green & Son Funeral Home
Download Now