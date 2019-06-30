Barbara Srebnick

Barbara F. Srebnick, age 90 of Bridgeport, CT, formerly of Trumbull, passed away on Saturday, June 29, 2019. Barbara was born in Brookline, MA, a daughter of the late Matthew and Hannah Lipshires, and was a graduate of Simmons College. She was a was a Physical Therapist for many years in the greater Bridgeport area, a longtime active member of Congregation Rodeph Sholom of Bridgeport, and a volunteer at The Jewish Home in Fairfield, CT. Barbara was predeceased by her beloved husband, Leonard Srebnick in 2017, and cherished brother James Lipshires. She is survived by her devoted sons, David Srebnick and his wife Carol of Acton, MA, and Joel Srebnick and Beverly Sexton of Newport News, VA. Funeral services will take place on Monday, July 1, 2019 (TODAY) at 11:00 a.m. at The Abraham L. Green and Son Funeral Home, 88 Beach Road, Fairfield, CT, with interment following at the Adath Yeshuren Cemetery, 250 Reid Street in Fairfield. Shiva will be observed at the Srebnick residence, 3200 Park Avenue, 4E2 in Bridgeport through Tuesday. Memorial contributions may be made to Congregation Rodeph Sholom, Bridgeport, CT. Published in Connecticut Post on July 1, 2019