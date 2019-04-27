Connecticut Post Obituaries
Barbara M. Troland
Barbara M. Troland passed away peacefully on April 6th, 2019, in Fairfield, CT surrounded by her family.
She was predeceased in 2014 by her husband, Wilbur Troland, of 66 years.
A beloved mother and aunt, she is survived by her children, Douglas & Lisa (Greg & Monty) and niece Abby P. Young (Jeff).
Barbara was born on March 19, 1924, the daughter of the late Emanuel and Etta Kanter and raised in Fairhaven, MA. She graduated college with a degree in English Literature from Ohio University and proudly served as a WAVE in WWII. She will always be admired and remembered for her strong, resilient spirit and extraordinary wit. A funeral service will be private. For information or to offer an online condolence, please visit www.SpearFuneralHome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 27, 2019
