|
|
Barbara J. Vallillo
Barbara J. Vallillo, age 71, passed away on August 20 at Bridgeport Hospital in CT. She was born in Bridgeport on September 17, 1947 to Anna and Eugene Kobryn. She married her high school sweetheart, Alan Vallillo, in 1967, upon his return from Vietnam. Together, they have two daughters, Stephanie and Denise. For many years she worked as a real estate agent and appraiser. She eventually retired to pursue other activities. She was a true wine aficionado and enjoyed selling wine over the years. Barbara's special interests and hobbies included spending time with her three grandchildren, watching them participate in their activities, reading, attending mass, gardening, and traveling with her family. More recently, she passed the days with her daughters, grandchildren, and close friends and family nearby who loved her deeply and were there to support her, especially her husband Alan who never left her side. She is survived by her beloved husband of 52 years, Alan; daughters Stephanie (Miguel) and Denise (Chip); grandchildren Skylah, Daniel and Eric; two siblings, Ann Marie and Robert (Lorraine); and nine nieces and nephews. The family will greet friends from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, August 22 in the Adzima Funeral Home, 50 Paradise Green Place, Stratford. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, August 23rd at 10:30 a.m. meeting directly at St. Lawrence Church, 505 Shelton Avenue, Huntington. Interment will follow in St. John's Cemetery, Monroe, CT. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Oncology Support Services for Cancer Patients at Bridgeport Hospital (https://foundation.bridgeporthospital.org/donate). For more information or to make an online condolence, please visit www.adzimafuneralhome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Aug. 21, 2019