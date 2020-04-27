|
Barbara Ann Verderame
Barbara Ann Kuhn Verderame, age 90 of Stratford passed away Friday, April 24, 2020 at Lord Chamberlain Nursing & Rehab Center. She was the widow of Anthony Verderame. Born on January 22, 1930 at her home in Stratford she was the daughter of the late Frederick O. Kuhn and Martha Robinson Kuhn. Barbara worked in the accounting department for Saab Motors Co., in Orange for 47 years before her retirement. She enjoyed bowling, playing cards, spending time at the beach and fishing. She was a cat lover and had two special cats, Suki and Schnitz to spoil over the years. Most important to Barbara was spending time with family, friends and neighbors. Barbara is survived by her step daughter, Shelia Crowley of Westbrook; and nieces, Joyce (Carman) Tuliano of Stratford, Priscilla (Bill) Sopek of Bridgeport and her nephew, Roy Kuhn Jr. of Stratford. She is also survived by her grandnieces and nephew; Brian (Reyna) Tuliano, Lisa Tuliano, Jessica (Chuck) Tsutsis and her great-grandniece and nephew; Brianna Tuliano and Brandon Tuliano. In addition to her parents and husband Anthony, she was predeceased by her brothers, Fred (Helen) Kuhn and Roy (Theresa) Kuhn. Our heartfelt love and deepest gratitude to all the staff on the 4th floor at Lord Chamberlain that loved and cared for Barbara for 7 years, especially, Dee, Darlene, Marylynn, Jean (secretary) Christina, Sue, Sonia, Chris and Theresa. "You will find as you look back upon your life that the moments when you have truly lived are the moments when you have done things in the spirit of love." Due to the current health crisis, a private interment will take place in Lawncroft Cemetery, Fairfield. A memorial service will take place at a later date at Stratford United Methodist Church. For online condolences, please visit http://www.dennisanddarcy.com. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Barbara Verderame to Lord Chamberlain Nursing & Rehab Center, 7003 Main St., Stratford, CT 06614, ATTN: Recreation Dept. To offer the family online condolences, please visit www.dennisanddarcy.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 28, 2020