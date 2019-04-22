Barbara M. Virgalla

Barbara M. Virgalla, 87, passed away peacefully on April 20, 2019. She was born on September 2, 1931 in Waterbury, CT, the daughter of the late Ethel Mildred Lehener and Carl S. Bock. She was a 1949 graduate of Warren Harding High School in Bridgeport, CT. Barbara was a longtime resident of Milford, CT, where she raised her large family. She was proud to serve the City of Milford in a variety of departments, concluding her 27-year career in the City Attorney's office. Barbara loved reading, music, animals, lighthouses, and visiting new places. Her most cherished moments were spending time with her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She loved when her home was filled with the hustle and bustle of her family and friends. She hosted many memorable Christmas Open Houses. We will remember her beautiful smile, big heart, and awesome fried chicken.

Barbara is survived by her eight children: Robert (Becky) Virgalla of Milford, CT, William Virgalla, James Virgalla, Joseph (Jaime) Virgalla all of St. Augustine, FL, Catherine Washburn (Jeff) of Sandy Hook, CT, Patricia Mobiglia of Slocum, AL, Rose Marie Virgalla of Milford, CT and John Virgalla (Deirdre) of Oxford, CT. Thirteen devoted grandchildren, two precious great-granddaughters, two nieces, and a nephew also survive her. Her husband, Joseph A. Virgalla Jr., and their son, Tommy, predeceased her.

The family extends their thanks and gratitude to the staff of Lord Chamberlain Nursing Home and the CT Hospice team for their wonderful care, compassion, and support. Family and friends may gather on Thursday, April 25, 2019 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the CODY-WHITE FUNERAL HOME, 107 Broad Street Milford, CT 06460. A Funeral Service will be celebrated on Friday, April 26, 2019 at the funeral home. Interment to follow at Saint Mary's Cemetery, Buckingham Ave., Milford. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the CT Chapter, 2911 Dixwell Ave., Hamden, CT 06518.