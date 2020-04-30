|
|
Barbara Louise Wheeler
Barbara Louise Wheeler born Mar. 17, 1937 entered into eternal rest on April 22, 2020 due to complications from COVID 19. Barbara was predeceased by her loving husband of 51 years, Robert James Wheeler and a son Steven Patrick Wheeler.
Survivors include a sister Kathleen Griswald of Bpt., a daughter Donna Verbiscio of CA, and four sons Robert and Earl (Rod) Wheeler of Bpt., Brian Wheeler of Trumbull and Mark Wheeler of Ansonia. Services will be held at a later date by Dennis & D'Arcy Stratford.
Published in Connecticut Post on May 3, 2020