Barbara Wheeler
Barbara Louise Wheeler
Barbara Louise Wheeler born Mar. 17, 1937 entered into eternal rest on April 22, 2020 due to complications from COVID 19. Barbara was predeceased by her loving husband of 51 years, Robert James Wheeler and a son Steven Patrick Wheeler.
Survivors include a sister Kathleen Griswald of Bpt., a daughter Donna Verbiscio of CA, and four sons Robert and Earl (Rod) Wheeler of Bpt., Brian Wheeler of Trumbull and Mark Wheeler of Ansonia.
Friends may greet the family on Saturday, October 24, 2020 from 2-4 p.m. at the Dennis & D'Arcy - Abriola & Kelemen Funeral Home, 2611 Main St., Stratford.



Published in Connecticut Post on Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
24
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Dennis & D'Arcy Funeral Home - Stratford
Funeral services provided by
Dennis & D'Arcy Funeral Home - Stratford
2611 Main Street
Stratford, CT 06615
(203) 375-0798
Memories & Condolences
4 entries
May 6, 2020
R.I.P. Mrs Wheeler I'll always remember you and family , good times w) good people God Bless
David Hicks
Friend
May 2, 2020
She will always be loved and cherished. Can't believe she's gone so unexpectedly. May she be at peace and with the Lord and all her loved ones that have gone before.
Elaine Wheeler
May 1, 2020
I will miss Barbara. She was very kind and loved her family and her books. She thought of others over herself and I wish her peace.
Mary
Friend
April 30, 2020
Barbara was a nice naboure friend and so is here chided sorry for the loss
David lawler
Friend
