Barbara Wheeler

Barbara Louise WheelerBarbara Louise Wheeler born Mar. 17, 1937 entered into eternal rest on April 22, 2020 due to complications from COVID 19. Barbara was predeceased by her loving husband of 51 years, Robert James Wheeler and a son Steven Patrick Wheeler.Survivors include a sister Kathleen Griswald of Bpt., a daughter Donna Verbiscio of CA, and four sons Robert and Earl (Rod) Wheeler of Bpt., Brian Wheeler of Trumbull and Mark Wheeler of Ansonia.Friends may greet the family on Saturday, October 24, 2020 from 2-4 p.m. at the Dennis & D'Arcy - Abriola & Kelemen Funeral Home, 2611 Main St., Stratford.