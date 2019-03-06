Barbara J. Williston

Barbara J. Williston (nee Scanlon), 75, of Monroe, CT, passed away peacefully on March 5, 2019. Barbara was predeceased by the love of her life and husband of 40 years, Robert M. Williston, Jr. Born in Hamden, CT, on October 31, 1943, she was the only child of the late Frederick Scanlon and Marie Donlan Scanlon. She was the mother of Robert M. Williston, III and his wife Rochelle, and grandmother of Patrick R., Bryce C. and Quinn S. of Redding, CT. In addition to her family, Barbara is survived by Donald Shean and his wife Patricia of Bethel, CT. A graduate of Saint Mary's High School in New Haven, Barbara held positions at Nationwide Insurance, VP Realty and ITT Hartford Insurance. An avid community volunteer for many years, she was most recently an active member of the Greater Bridgeport Saint Patrick's Day Parade Committee, an effort that was near and dear to her heart. Barbara was a loving and devoted wife and mother; she adored her grandchildren and was a kind and thoughtful friend to many. Funeral services will take place on Friday, March 8, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. in the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Road, Trumbull, and at 10:00 a.m. in St. Stephen's Church, Trumbull for a Mass of Christian Burial. Interment will follow in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Trumbull. Relatives and friends may greet the family on Thursday from 4 – 7 p.m. Those desiring may make memorial contributions to The , 2080 Silas Deane Highway, 2nd Floor, Rocky Hill, CT 06067. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.abriola.com. Published in Connecticut Post on Mar. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary