Barbara Duh YaworowskiNovember 4, 1928- May 7, 2020Barbara Duh Yaworowski, the beloved wife of the late Joseph Yaworowski, went on to eternal life to be with the Lord on May 7, 2020 due to complications from COVID-19. Her loving daughters were by her side. She was born Barbara Duh, in 1928 in Bridgeport, Connecticut; the second daughter of the late Joseph Duh and Mary Gerics Duh. Barbara attended Bassick High School, and proudly graduated in 1946.Barbara was a Remedial Reading and Math Teacher for 21 years in the Catholic schools in Bridgeport, and she retired in 1989. Barbara was President of the Blessed Sacrament Home School Association, and a member of the Council of Catholic Women. She was a Co-President of the St. Stephen's Rosary Altar Society.Barbara will forever be in the hearts of her family, and friends, and they are thankful that she had a long and productive life. She is survived by her six children: daughters Barbara, Grace, and Cathy; sons Frank and his wife Lynda; Joseph R. and his fiancé Lori Bono; and John and his wife Amy Bovard.Barbara is also survived by her eight grandchildren: Alex and Mark Yaworowski; Diana Fitzgerald, and her husband Brendan; Eric Yaworowski, and his wife Domenica; Christina Yaworowski, and her husband Andrew Lewis; Veronica Ali, and her husband Nader; Dean and Hope Yaworowski. Barbara has two "adopted" grandchildren: Danny and Johnny Rocco. Barbara was also blessed with great-grandchildren: Nadia, Savannah, Brayden, Audrey and Natalie. Barbara also is survived by her sisters Ann Polak and her husband Louis, Grace Ivan Pal and her husband Frank; sister Julia Rednak and sisters-in-law Ann Rednak Duh and Fran Goncar Duh, brother-in-law Robert Gleza. Barbara also has many nieces and nephews.In addition to her parents, Barbara was predeceased by her husband Joseph, daughter-in-law Valerie Yaworowski, sisters Mary Galich and Cecelia Gleza, brothers Joseph S. Duh and Louis Duh, brothers-in-law George Galich Sr. and Louis Rednak, sisters-in-law Helena Diehl, Wanda Russo, Frances Farley and Josephine McGinn.Barbara will be greatly missed by her children, extended family, friends, and by the many people she encountered in her life and who loved her. Her family is extremely grateful for all the love and care that our Mother Barbara received from the wonderful staff of nurses and caregivers from the Morrison House at the Jewish Home for the Elderly, especially Beverly, Mariah, Charmaine, Keionya, Thelma, Eileen, Claudine, Elaine, Karen, Kim, and Jackie, as many of them called her "Momma". Barbara will be laid to rest next to her beloved husband at Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Trumbull. Due to the current health situation, the services will be private. A celebration of Barbara's exemplary life, and a memorial service, will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Barbara's memory may be made to St. Stephen's Church. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Spadaccino and Leo P. Gallagher Community Funeral Home in Monroe, Connecticut.