Barry R. Sexton
Barry R. Sexton, 79, entered into eternal rest on June 6, 2020 at Griffin Hospital. He was the beloved husband of the late Irene Sym Sexton. Barry was born in Derby on March 14, 1941, son of the late Bert and Helen Blackman Sexton. He was employed in the Production Control Dept. at Sikorsky Aircraft for 44 years until his retirement in 2008. He leaves to cherish his memory, a son, Shaun A. Sexton (Jeannie) of Trumbull, a daughter, Lauren E. Scofield (Tom) of Seymour, a brother, Brian Sexton (Grace) of Woodbridge, granddaughters, Rebecca Sexton and Kyleigh Scofield and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother, Daniel Sexton Sr. He also leaves to cherish his memory, his dear companion, Leona Bowen, of Beacon Falls, who cared for him for the past years. His children are forever grateful to her for everything. Visiting will take place on Wednesday morning June 10, 2020 from 9:00 until 10:30 a.m. in the chapel of the SPINELLI-RICCIUTI/BEDNAR-OSIECKI FUNERAL HOME, 62 Beaver Street in Ansonia. Please wear a mask and maintain social distancing. His funeral will then proceed to the Church of the Assumption in Ansonia for a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow in Mt. St. Peter Cemetery in Derby. To sign Barry's guestbook or share a memory, please visit www.spinelliricciutifh.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Jun. 8, 2020.