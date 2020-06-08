Barry Sexton
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Barry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Barry R. Sexton
Barry R. Sexton, 79, entered into eternal rest on June 6, 2020 at Griffin Hospital. He was the beloved husband of the late Irene Sym Sexton. Barry was born in Derby on March 14, 1941, son of the late Bert and Helen Blackman Sexton. He was employed in the Production Control Dept. at Sikorsky Aircraft for 44 years until his retirement in 2008. He leaves to cherish his memory, a son, Shaun A. Sexton (Jeannie) of Trumbull, a daughter, Lauren E. Scofield (Tom) of Seymour, a brother, Brian Sexton (Grace) of Woodbridge, granddaughters, Rebecca Sexton and Kyleigh Scofield and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother, Daniel Sexton Sr. He also leaves to cherish his memory, his dear companion, Leona Bowen, of Beacon Falls, who cared for him for the past years. His children are forever grateful to her for everything. Visiting will take place on Wednesday morning June 10, 2020 from 9:00 until 10:30 a.m. in the chapel of the SPINELLI-RICCIUTI/BEDNAR-OSIECKI FUNERAL HOME, 62 Beaver Street in Ansonia. Please wear a mask and maintain social distancing. His funeral will then proceed to the Church of the Assumption in Ansonia for a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow in Mt. St. Peter Cemetery in Derby. To sign Barry's guestbook or share a memory, please visit www.spinelliricciutifh.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Connecticut Post on Jun. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
10
Visitation
09:00 - 10:30 AM
Spinelli - Ricciuti Funeral Home - Ansonia
Send Flowers
JUN
10
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Church of the Assumption
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Spinelli - Ricciuti Funeral Home - Ansonia
62 Beaver Street
Ansonia, CT 06401
(203) 735-1585
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved