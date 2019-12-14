|
Beatrice B. Bishop
Beatrice B. Bishop, 92, of Milford, beloved wife of the late John P. Bishop, Jr., passed away peacefully at home on December 13, 2019. She was born on April 2, 1927 in Hamden, CT to the late Anna (Rogers) and James Brennan.
Bea made an impression wherever she went. She had a quick wit and was the life of the party who could make everyone laugh. She made friends easily and left a great impression wherever she went. Bea had worked as secretary for a VP of General Electric for many years. After raiding her children, she returned to work for Schick until her retirement in 1989. She will be greatly missed by many.
Beatrice is survived by her children, Nancy (Lawrence) Thennes, and Robert (Lisa) Bishop; her grandchildren, Matt (Irene) Thennes, Christine (Sal) Santanello, and Tyler and Cassandra Bishop; her great-grandchildren, Madeline Thennes, and Meadow Rose Santanello; and many loving nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and husband, Beatrice was predeceased by her siblings, James and Joseph Brennan, Rose Hanson, and Kathleen Zelinski.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. at Saint Mary Church (Precious Blood Parish), 35 Gulf St., Milford, CT (MEET DIRECTLY AT CHURCH). Burial will follow at Lawncroft Cemetery, 1740 Black Rock Tnpk., Fairfield, CT. Family and friends may call on Monday, December 16, 2019 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the CODY-WHITE FUNERAL HOME, 107 N. Broad St., Milford, CT. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Lewy Body Dementia Association at www.lbda.org. To leave online condolences, please visit our website at www.codywhitefuneralservice.com.
