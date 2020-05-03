Beatrice DiCarlo

Beatrice DiCarlo (2nd February 1936, née Cuccia) passed peacefully in her sleep during the early morning, 15th April. She was 84. Beatrice, the daughter of Frank and Frances Cuccia of Westchester County, New York, was born in Hawthorne and attended Pleasantville High School, graduating in 1954. She married Peter DiCarlo of Bridgeport, Connecticut the 7th June 1958 and rose to prominence in her Connecticut community of Fairfield County as a stockbroker at Janney Montgomery Scott and active patron of local towns and charities. In 1974 she became the Secretary of the YMCA Associate Board of Directors and for over thirty years served on and led numerous Boards and fundraising events - the Lakewood-Trumbull and Bridgeport YMCAs, Monroe Board of Education, Connecticut Women's Shelter, and for women's breast cancer, for which she walked sixty miles, among them. Beatrice - or Bebe as she preferred - had a beautiful aesthetic sense, in particular for interiors and clothing, was expert in sewing and fabrics, an avid reader with superb grammar and loved shopping. She also loved the outdoors - golf, tennis, running, gardening, the water and warm weather. She was a passionate wife, mother, grandmother and sister and is survived by her husband, three children, grandson and brother. A celebration of her life will be held in Connecticut in late summer-early autumn.



