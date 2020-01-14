|
|
Beatrice Eck Prutting
Beatrice Eck Prutting, age 93, of Fairfield, the loving wife of the late Floyd C. Prutting, passed away suddenly on January 12, 2020 in Hartford. Born in Bridgeport, she was an employee of the CT Post prior to her retirement.
Following retirement, she earned a CNA certification from the Jewish Home for the Elderly where she worked for over ten years. Bea was an active member of Holy Family Church and part of the Ladies Auxiliary. In her spare time, she loved to spend time at home relaxing with family and friends.
Bea is survived by her daughter, Beverly Prutting of Coventry and her three grandchildren, April Link, Jay Link and Charles Prutting, Jr. She will also be missed by her loving cat Phil and dogs, Petey and Logan. In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by her two sons, Patrick and Charles "Skip" Prutting, Sr. and nine sisters and one brother.
Friends are invited to attend her funeral service on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Shaughnessey Banks Funeral Home, 50 Reef Road in Fairfield. Friends may greet her family from 9 a.m. until the time of the funeral service. Interment will follow in Lawncroft Cemetery.
Donations may be made in her memory to , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. To send an online condolence, please visit www.shaughnesseybanks.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Jan. 15, 2020