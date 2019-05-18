|
|
Beatrice J. Gaddis
Gaddis, Beatrice J. Sherry Gaddis, age 90, of Bridgeport, beloved wife of the late Warren Gaddis, passed away peacefully on May 15, 2019 in Bridgeport Health Care Center. Beatrice was born on March 12, 1928 in Bridgeport and was the daughter of the late John and Helen Kostic Sherry. She was employed by General Electric as an assembler for many years. Beatrice is survived by one son, Richard Gaddis of Bridgeport, one daughter, Sharon Morazes of East Freetown, MA, one grandson, Kenneth Morazes, one granddaughter, Jennifer Morazes, one great-grandson, Cayden Morazes, one brother, Donald Sherry of VA, two sisters, Gloria Torreso of Stratford and Patricia Briglia of Trumbull and several nieces and nephews. All funeral services were held privately. Arrangements were entrusted to the Galello-Luchansky Funeral Home, 2220 Main Street, Stratford. To celebrate a life, please visit us at www.galellofuneralhome.com
- A Legacy of Compassion -
Published in Connecticut Post on May 18, 2019