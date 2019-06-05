Connecticut Post Obituaries
Harrison, Beatrice, age 86, of Stratford, beloved wife of the late Edward Mazone Harrison, passed away peacefully on June 3, 2019 in Bridgeport Hospital with her loving family by her side. Beatrice was born in Summerville, SC on December 31, 1932, to the late McKinley and Lessie Thomas. In 1989, Beatrice was employed and later retired with 24 years of service with the State of Connecticut, Department of Mental Health. Beatrice is survived by six children, Sandra Harrison Moore of Bridgeport, CT, Edward Harrison and wife Jennifer of Concord, NC, Mark Harrison and wife LaTanya of Raleigh, NC, Catherine Harrison of Bridgeport, CT, Charles Harrison and wife Mary of Bridgeport, CT, and Sheryl Harrison-Davis and husband Mark of Stratford, CT. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in the Galello-Luchansky Funeral Home, 2220 Main Street, Stratford, CT. Interment will follow in Union Cemetery. Friends may call on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at the Galello-Luchansky Funeral Home from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. To celebrate a life, please visit us at www.galellofuneralhome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on June 5, 2019
