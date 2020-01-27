Connecticut Post Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Adzima Funeral Home - Stratford
50 Paradise Green Place
Stratford, CT 06614
203-375-2200
Resources
More Obituaries for Beatrice Lattanzi
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Beatrice Lattanzi

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Beatrice Lattanzi Obituary
Beatrice M. Lattanzi
Beatrice M. (Pekar) Lattanzi, age 95, of Stratford, passed away January 25, 2020 in St. Vincent's Medical Center, Bridgeport. Beatrice was born in Bridgeport on November 26,1924, daughter of the late John and Katrina (Mingit) Pekar. She was a graduate of Harding High School and retired from Warnaco Inc. Beatrice was also a member of the Stratford Fire Department Auxiliary. Beatrice is survived by her daughters, Barbara Baker of Hamden and Bernice Lattanzi of Milford. Son-in-law, Richard Weide, wife Dawn and their daughter, Cassie of Newtown. 4 grandchildren, Christopher, Melissa, Robert and Rebecca. 2 great-grandchildren, Victoria and Alina. 2 great- great-grandchildren Faith and Joy as well as many nieces and nephews. Beatrice was predeceased by her loving husband of 47 years William Lattanzi, daughter, Beverly Weide, brothers Stephen and John, sisters Pat, Margaret and Frances. There will be no calling hours. Funeral services will be private and have been entrusted to the Adzima Funeral Home-Stratford. Donations in her memory may be made to: Swim Across the Sound Fund c/o St Vincent's Medical Center, 2800 Main St., Bridgeport CT. For more information or to make an online condolence, please visit www.adzimafuneralhome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Jan. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Beatrice's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -