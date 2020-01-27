|
|
Beatrice M. Lattanzi
Beatrice M. (Pekar) Lattanzi, age 95, of Stratford, passed away January 25, 2020 in St. Vincent's Medical Center, Bridgeport. Beatrice was born in Bridgeport on November 26,1924, daughter of the late John and Katrina (Mingit) Pekar. She was a graduate of Harding High School and retired from Warnaco Inc. Beatrice was also a member of the Stratford Fire Department Auxiliary. Beatrice is survived by her daughters, Barbara Baker of Hamden and Bernice Lattanzi of Milford. Son-in-law, Richard Weide, wife Dawn and their daughter, Cassie of Newtown. 4 grandchildren, Christopher, Melissa, Robert and Rebecca. 2 great-grandchildren, Victoria and Alina. 2 great- great-grandchildren Faith and Joy as well as many nieces and nephews. Beatrice was predeceased by her loving husband of 47 years William Lattanzi, daughter, Beverly Weide, brothers Stephen and John, sisters Pat, Margaret and Frances. There will be no calling hours. Funeral services will be private and have been entrusted to the Adzima Funeral Home-Stratford. Donations in her memory may be made to: Swim Across the Sound Fund c/o St Vincent's Medical Center, 2800 Main St., Bridgeport CT. For more information or to make an online condolence, please visit www.adzimafuneralhome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Jan. 29, 2020