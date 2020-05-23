Beatrice Petrillo
Beatrice Petrillo, age 94 of Fairfield, formerly of New Rochelle, NY, beloved wife of the late Carlo A. Petrillo, passed away peacefully, Thursday, May 21, 2020. Born in the Bronx, NY, she had been a New Rochelle resident for 35 years prior to relocating to Fairfield. Mrs. Petrillo delighted in time spent with her family. Survivors include three cherished grandsons, Andrew, Alex and Adam Stanco; her devoted Son-in-law, Bart Stanco of Fairfield; a brother, Albert Rossi; a sister, Lydia Fassano; a niece Gail Grosso and several other nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her loving daughter and son, Cynthia Stanco and Carlo A. Petrillo, Jr as well as two sisters. Due to current conditions, a private entombment service will be held at Ferncliff Cemetery, Hartsdale, NY. Friends may consider a donation in memory of Beatrice to the American Lung Association, 45 Ash Street, East Hartford, CT 06108. To offer an online condolence please visit www.SpearFuneralHome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on May 23, 2020.