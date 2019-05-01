Beatrice P. Smith

Beatrice Smith, lovingly known to family and friends as Pat Smith, beloved wife of the late Russell Fowler Smith, Sr., passed away peacefully on April 28, 2019 at the age of 89. She was born on March 22, 1930 in Bridgeport, CT, to the late William and Lilly Crowther. Pat was a proud member of Milford High School, Class of '48, Daughters of the Nile and Order of The Eastern Star, and the Congregation of St. Andrew's Episcopal Church. She enjoyed the friendships she developed through Smith Brothers' Market in Wildermere Beach, her neighbors on Broadway and Overlook Drive, with her coworkers at ShopRite, and Genovese, and her friends and teammates in her bowling leagues over the years. An avid book reader, she never went a day without also reading her newspaper and doing the daily crossword puzzle. She was a fan of UConn Women's Basketball and the New England Patriots, Jeopardy, Wheel of Fortune and especially, the television series, NCIS. A big part of her life was keeping in touch with family and friends, with a greeting card or a phone call on birthdays, anniversaries and graduations. Pat is survived by her son, Russell Fowler Smith, Jr. (MaryAnn), and her sister, Joan Blaszczyk, grandchildren Eric, Erin, Dan and Brittany, six great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her daughter, Valerie, and siblings, Lillian, Bill and Jack. The family would like to say thank you to the staff of Meals on Wheels in Milford, and the staff of West River Health Care. A Funeral Service will be celebrated on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 10 a.m. at St. Andrew's Episcopal Church, 283 Bridgeport Ave., Milford (MEET DIRECTLY AT CHURCH). Burial will follow at Kings Highway Cemetery, 271 Cherry St., Milford. Family and friends are invited to call on Friday, May 3, 2019 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.at the CODY-WHITE FUNERAL HOME, 107 Broad St., Milford, CT. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the at https://donations.diabetes.org/site/Donation2. To leave online condolences, please visit our website at www.codywhitefuneralservice.com . Published in Connecticut Post on May 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary