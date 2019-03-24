Beatrice Giannini Young

Beatrice P. (Giannini) Young, age 88, of Trumbull passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was the beloved wife of Roland "Babe" Young. Born in Bridgeport on July 13, 1930, she was a daughter of the late Joseph and Gertrude Rich Giannini. Beatrice was employed as a bookkeeper for Bordens Dairy in Stratford, where she met the love of her life, Babe. Since that time she has worked for various companies in the same capacity, most recently for the Workplace in Bridgeport, where she retired after many years of dedicated service. She loved to read, however, her greatest enjoyment was found in the time she spent with her family, especially her grandchildren. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and sister who will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

In addition to her beloved husband of 59 years, Babe, other survivors include her children, Joseph Young and his wife Lisa of Milford and Diane Mercado and her husband Robert of Monroe, her cherished grandchildren, Kiely Treschitta and her husband Kenny, Joseph Mercado and his wife Sarah and Danniel Mercado, her sister, Marie Faustine and her husband Peter of Stratford. She was predeceased by her brother John Giannini.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in Our Lady of Grace Church, 497 Second Hill Lane, Stratford for a Mass of Christian Burial. Interment will follow in St. John Cemetery, Monroe. Friends may greet the family on Monday from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Rd., Trumbull. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Swim Across the Sound, St. Vincent's Medical Center Foundation, 2800 Main St., Bridgeport, CT 06606.