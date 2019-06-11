Belle Nichols

Belle Corcoran Nichols, beloved wife of Hanford William Nichols,entered into eternal life on June 7, 2019 and was guided home peacefully by her family and the angels that watched over her throughout her life on Earth. Belle was born in Bridgeport, CT on June 26, 1930 to the late Edward Corcoran and the late Grace Boucher Corcoran. Belle's wonderful life, as she had told her husband, had truly started 65 years ago when she had gone one evening to the Ritz Ballroom dancing in Bridgeport, CT. Belle was a wonderful dancer and loved the tango and waltz. It was that evening that Belle met the love of her life, William, who was enlisted in the U.S. Navy. They fell passionately in love. When William got his overseas orders from the Navy, he proposed to Belle. On May 26, 1954 they eloped to Charlestown, MD and were married. While in the Navy, they lived in Philadelphia, PA and Norfolk, VA. After William served his time for his country, he decided not to re-enlist so that he could start a family with his loving wife, Belle, and they moved to Black Rock, CT. It was while living in Black Rock that Belle had her two loving daughters who she is survived by, Bonnie-Helen Nichols, of Fairfield, CT and Laura-Belle Nichols, of Fairfield, CT. Belle worked by her husband's side growing their successful company, Nichols Piping, in Bridgeport, CT where she was President. Belle enjoyed traveling all over the United States and Europe with her husband and daughters and spent many winters in Kissimmee, FL and extensive time at their other home in Colebrook, CT. She was a member of the Gaelic American Club and was always proud of her Irish Heritage. She was also a member of Port 5, the American Legion, the Elks Club and many organizations related to their plumbing business. Belle was blessed with three loving grandchildren who she is survived by, William David Nichols-Klaff, of Bridgeport, CT, Brett William Tynes, of New York, NY and Cody William Nichols, of Fairfield, CT. Belle loved and treasured her grandchildren with all of her heart. She was also blessed with two sons-in-law, Frederick Tynes, of Fairfield, CT and Richard Balogh, of Fairfield, CT. Belle was always there and devoted to her husband, daughters, grandsons and all of her family members. We all learned from Belle many valuable lessons in life. She was the "Matriarch" of our family. Belle's love in our hearts and our wonderful memories we will eternally keep! A private family service was held on June 11, 2019 with interment at Oak Lawn Cemetery.