Benedicta T. McAlarney
Benedicta T. McAlarney passed away peacefully on February 3, 2020. She was the beloved wife of Eugene McAlarney for 67 years. She will be greatly missed by her loving children; son, Tom and daughter, Kathy Norell (Rick) and grandchildren Tom McAlarney and Kristen Roy (Joe) and Melissa McIntosh (Tom) and Stephanie Norell (Laura), and great-grandchildren Ava and Brooke McIntosh and Charli Roy. We all loved her as a wife, mom, grandma and meemaw! Rest in Peace! Funeral services will be held on Thursday, February 6, at 11:00 a.m. in St. Theresa Church, 5301 Main St, Trumbull with a Mass of Christian Burial. Friends may call on Thursday morning, February 6 from 9:15 – 10:15 a.m. at Redgate-Hennessy Funeral Home, 4 Gorham Pl., Trumbull. Donations may be made in her memory to the Bridgeport Hospital Foundation, 267 Grant St., Bridgeport, CT 06610. The family would like to thank the entire hospital, but special loving thanks to the 8th floor West Wing staff who we will always remember! To send online condolences, please visit www.redgatehennessy.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Feb. 4, 2020