|
|
Benito Romano Gallucci
July 9, 1929-September 25, 2019
Ben R. Gallucci, 90, of Fairfield, left us on September 25, 2019. He previously lost the love of his life, Audrey Ann (Wargo) Gallucci, to whom he was married for nearly 55 years. He is survived by his son, Dante, and his wife Sheila, his son Marc Anthony, and his wife, Floriza. In addition, he is survived by his grandchildren; John Gallucci, and his wife Natalie, Caroline Gallucci, and Noah Gallucci, and his great-granddaughter, MacKenna Gallucci.
Born on July 9, 1929 in Bridgeport to Silvio and Josephine Gallucci, the youngest of seven children, he was predeceased by his brothers; Anthony, Carmen, Fiori, Victor, and Rudy, and his sister, Mary (Nappi). He lived on the East Side, attending St. Mary's, Waltersville, and Harding High. Dad left high school at the age of sixteen to enlist in the United States Navy at the end of World War II. He first served in the Pacific as a radarman at the end of the war against Japan, before spending the majority of his service with the Occupational Forces, worldwide, serving in 38 countries, and rising to the rank of Petty Officer, receiving four medals during his service. He often entertained us with stories from his Navy days.
After receiving his honorable discharge in 1950, he obtained his GED, and went to college "on the G.I. Bill," first attending the University of Bridgeport, before graduating from Quinnipiac College in 1955, the first member of the Gallucci family to ever graduate college. He worked his way through school by selling "pots and pans" and other goods from his car, outside the factories in Bridgeport. Following graduation, he joined Prudential Insurance. Then, he became east coast supervisor of agencies for Standard Life of Indiana and later Life of Virginia. In addition, he owned independent insurance agencies in Westport and Fairfield. Later, he operated a business selling imported goods and spent the remainder of his career at the law firm of DeSiena and Gallucci of Fairfield, before retiring at age 78.
During his lifetime, he served as President of the Bridgeport local chapters of Jaycees, UNICO International, and the Italian American C.R.L. For the past 25 years, he was a member of the Center for Disability Rights in West Haven.
In 1956, he married our Mom, Audrey. They lived in Huntington briefly, before moving to 279 Weeping Willow Lane in Fairfield to raise their family, where they lived together from 1962 until our mother's death in 2011. Over their years together, Dad and Mom enjoyed holidays, vacations, and casino trips the most. Our parents had a great marriage, and perhaps Dad's finest hour was taking care of our mother after she became ill. Over the course of a 17-month hospital stay, he visited her every day. Dad spent the rest of his life missing her. He was lucky to live a long life and to live independently in the same house until the end.
"Benny" Gallucci was a devoted son, a loving husband, a dedicated father, and a caring grandfather and great-grandfather. His wife and family, and their accomplishments, were a source of tremendous pride to him. We will miss his legendary jokes and storytelling, and will remember the love, advice, and guidance he gave us. Mostly we will miss him and love him the rest of our lives. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Ben's Memorial Fund at the Center for Disability Rights, 369 Highland St., West Haven, CT 06516.
Friends are invited to attend the funeral on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at 10:00 AM DIRECTLY in Our Lady of Assumption Church at 545 Stratfield Rd., Fairfield. Interment will immediately follow in Lawncroft Cemetery, Fairfield. Arrangements entrusted to Parente-Lauro Funeral Home, 559 Washington Ave., Bridgeport, CT. to sign an online guest book or to send private condolences, please visit www.parentelauro.com
Published in Connecticut Post from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2019