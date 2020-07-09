Benjamin Bludnicki

Benjamin S. Bludnicki
Benjamin Stanley Bludnicki, age 102, of Trumbull, died on Wednesday July 8, 2020. He was the widow of Susan Rose Bensko Bludnicki, beloved wife of 60 years, married in a triple wedding ceremony on October 30, 1948 in St. Cyril & Methodius Church in Bridgeport.
Born in Ansonia, he was the firstborn son of four children. His parents, the late Elizabeth Kulpeksza and Stanley Frank Bludnicki, were Polish immigrants from Vilnius.
Mr. Bludnicki had been a Trumbull resident since 1952. A proud World War II Coast Guard Veteran, he rose to the rank of Seamen: First Class, serving on the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Almond in the Great Lakes.
He had retired in 1980 with thirty years as a Motor Vehicle Driver in the United States Post Office in Bridgeport, CT. Prior to this, he had worked at Jenkins Valve and General Electric in Bridgeport. He also graduated from the Culinary Institute of America (formerly known as the Restaurant Institute of Connecticut) in New Haven, CT in January 1951 in commercial baking.
He had played baseball on the Green Thumb Softball Team at Unity Park during the 1950s thru the 1960s. He was also a member of the St. Theresa Seniors and the Disabled American Veterans.
He loved to travel, and traveled over a million miles, including two cross-country trips by car to California with his family in 1963, and another one to Baja California Norte in 2005. With his wife, Sue, he traveled with Club International. They also traveled to Europe, including trips behind the Iron Curtain, Yugoslavia and Greece, and Hawaii. While in Europe, he traveled and purchased five cars through the European Delivery Program: 2 VW, Volvo, Mercedes Benz, and BMW.
He is survived by his beloved daughter, Mary Bludnicki of Trumbull, and his son, Rev. Dennis Bludnicki and his wife, Janet Bludnicki, of Stratford; one brother, Edward Bludnicki and his wife, Lorraine Niezelski, of Ansonia. He was predeceased by his sister, Jean Gesek, and his infant sister, Stella.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at 11 a.m. at St. Theresa Church, 5301 Main Street, Trumbull. Burial with military honors will follow in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Trumbull. Friends may call the morning of the funeral from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at the Pistey Funeral Home, 2155 Main Street, Stratford, and must follow current restrictions limiting guests to 25 people, wearing a mask which can be provided, and practicing social distancing. To express condolences online, visit www.pisteyfuneralhome.com
.