Benjamin Cooper
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Benjamin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Benjamin Cooper
Benjamin Cooper, 89, of Milford, beloved husband of Grace (Visconti) Cooper, passed away peacefully on June 29, 2020. Born on May 25, 1931 in Larksville, PA he was the son of the late Hezekiah and Emily (Bolton) Cooper.
In addition to his loving wife, Grace, Ben is survived by his children, Linda (Mark) Robinson, Darlene (Glenn) Brown, and Dennis (Kate) Cooper; his daughter-in-law, Joanne Cooper; his grandchildren, Mark Robinson, Amy Andrews, Dennis cooper, Julia Holthaus, Adam Cooper, Alison Lorusso, Stacey Alves, and Benjamin Cooper; his ten great-grandchildren; his siblings, Marian Huber, and William Cooper. He was predeceased by his son, Benjamin W. Cooper, Sr. and his siblings, Beatrice Borland, Ada Richards, Lillian Guerin, Carol Cooper and James Cooper.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Gabriel Church (St. Raphael Parish) 26 Broadway, Milford, CT 06460 (MEET DIRECTLY AT CHURCH). Family and friends may call on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the CODY-WHITE FUNERAL HOME, 107 N. Broad St., Milford, CT 06460. Social distancing and masks will be required. Due to gathering size limitations, only 25 people will be allowed inside at a time. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association at alz.org. To leave online condolences, please visit our website at www.codywhitefuneralservice.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Connecticut Post on Jun. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cody-White Funeral Home
107 Broad Street
Milford, CT 06460
(203) 874-0268
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved