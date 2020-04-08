|
|
Rita Middlemiss Bennett
Rita Middlemiss Bennett, age 90, passed away peacefully at her home in Bridgeport, CT on Monday, April 6, 2020. Rita was the loving wife of over 60 years of the late Franklyn Emerson Bennett and adored mother of Diane Speer (Patrick) of Bridgeport, CT, Susan Batchelder (Richard) of Fort Lauderdale, FL, James Bennett (Veronica) of Clifton, VA, Nancy Harris (Don) of Darien, CT, Eileen Devore (Michael) of Trumbull, CT, Elizabeth Bennett of New York, NY, and Steven Bennett (Deirdre) of Fairfield, CT, a proud grandmother of 20, and great-grandmother of 7, with many beloved nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A resident of Southport, CT for over 40 years and Trumbull, CT, Rita was born in Brooklyn, NY to the late James and Mildred (O'Connell) Middlemiss and raised in Queens, NY. Rita graduated high school from The Mary Louis Academy, received her undergraduate degree from Good Counsel College, and earned a Master's in Education from Fordham University. A devoted teacher, Rita taught for 28 years at Timothy Dwight Elementary School in Fairfield, CT before retiring to travel and enjoy time with her family. She was an avid reader, accomplished knitter, docent at the Fairfield Historical Society and Ogden House, Girl Scout troop leader, and loved the violin. Rita instilled her love of travel, reading, music, and history to her grateful children and grandchildren.
In addition to her husband and parents she was predeceased by her grandsons LCpl Daniel Ryan Bennett and Graham Harris, and sisters, Mildred Veltri of Fairfax, VA and Elizabeth Laughney of Franklin, MA. There will be a private Christian Burial with a celebration of life to be held at a later date. If you would like to make a contribution in her memory we suggest the American Diabetes Association, Sisters of the Divine Compassion, or a . Arrangements made through Shaughnessey-Banks Funeral Home.
Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 12, 2020