Benta Pires

Benta Pires, age 95, of Bridgeport, passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 21, 2019 with her loving family by her side. Born on March 7, 1924 in Canedo, Portugal, she was a daughter of the late Manuel Pires and Ermelinda Goncalves Pires. Benta emigrated to the United States in 1968 and settled in Bridgeport. She was a packaging operator for J.B. Lion Co. before her retirement. Benta was a very simple women and enjoyed the simple pleasures of life. She was at her happiest when she was with family. She was a loving and devoted mother, grandmother and great grandmother, who will be deeply missed. Survivors include four loving children, Francisco Alves and his wife Teresa, Fatima Goncalves and her husband Alfredo, Manuel Alves and his wife Aldina and Joao Alves and his wife Lisette, seven cherished grandchildren, Michelle, Ashley, Jessica, Emely, Ines, Catarina and Mathew, three adored great grandchildren, Raymond, Jack and Grayson; sisters, Ana Goncalves Pires and Florinda Pires, as well as several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by siblings, Jose, Maria and Rosa. Funeral services will take place on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. directly in Our Lady of Fatima Church, 429 Huntington Rd., Bridgeport for a Mass of Christian Burial. Interment will follow in Lawncroft Cemetery, Fairfield. Relatives and friends may greet the family on Monday from 4-7 p.m. at the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Road, Trumbull. To leave an online condolence please visit www.abriola.com. Published in Connecticut Post on Mar. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary