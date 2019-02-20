Benvenuta (Bebe) Mazzola

Benvenuta (Bebe) Sala Mazzola, age 81, of Bridgeport, beloved wife of Benvenuto Mazzola, passed away peacefully on February 17, 2019 at her home with her family by her side. Born in Caprino, Verona, Italy on June 4, 1937, she was a daughter of the late Iseo Sala and Ermiglia Cicolotti Sala. Bebe immigrated to the U.S. in 1959, settling in Bridgeport with her family. A seamstress by trade, she was formerly employed by, Leathermore, Seaside Blouse and Remington Shaver. A devoted wife, mother and grandmother; she treasured the time spent with her family, especially her grandsons. The memories they created, and the unconditional love given, will live in their hearts forever. In addition to her beloved husband of 61 years Benny, survivors include four loving daughters, Ivana Money and her husband James of Bridgeport, Nadia Twamley and her husband John of CA, Nerina Maggi and her husband John of Shelton and Norma Grom and her husband Elliott of New Fairfield, five cherished grandsons, John Michael Maggi, Elliott Benvenuto Grom, Hayden Jeffrey Grom, Eric Alden Maggi and James Joseph Money Jr.; two brothers, Nato and Guido Sala and two sisters, Angela and Celeste Sala all of Italy; as well as several nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, February 22, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. directly in St. Andrew's Church, 425 Anton St., Bridgeport. At Bebe's request there will be no calling hours and burial will be private. Funeral services entrusted to the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Road, Trumbull. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Swim Across the Sound,3 c/o St. Vincent's Foundation, 2800 Main St., Bridgeport, CT 06606. To leave an online condolence, visit us at www.abriola.com. Published in Connecticut Post on Feb. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary