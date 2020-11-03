1/
Bernadette Hussey
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bernadette's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bernadette Linane Hussey
Bernadette Linane Hussey, born on May 15th, 1936 went to be with the Lord peacefully on November 2nd, 2020. Bernadette was preceded in death by her husband, James Hussey Sr.; son, James Hussey Jr.; and beloved pet, Maggie. She is survived by her children, Cheryl Pala (Joe) of Troutville, Paula Cannon of West Haven, CT, Patrick Hussey Sr. of Naugatuck, CT, Jeffery Hussey (Michelle) of Rocky Mount, and Maureen Arrington (Terry) of Moneta. She is also survived by 12 grandchildren; four great-granddaughters; and several nieces and nephews. Bernadette was a graduate of Harding High School and St. Vincent's School of Nursing. She was a lifelong resident of Monroe, CT, and spend her later years in Rocky Mount, VA. She was a devout Catholic and member of St. Frances of Assisi Church. Bernadette's hobbies included puzzles, crocheting and knitting; she also made the world's best homemade soup around. She will be great missed by all. A visitation will be held on Thursday, November 5, 2020 from 5-7 p.m. with a funeral service to follow at 7 p.m. at Flora Funeral Service and Cremation Center, Rocky Mount.
Published in Connecticut Post on Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
FLORA FUNERAL SERVICE INC
665 S MAIN ST
Rocky Mount, VA 24151
(540) 483-3835
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by FLORA FUNERAL SERVICE INC

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 3, 2020
To the Hussey family - I'm so sorry to hear of your mother's passing. She was a great lady. You are all in my thoughts.
Pete Bockiaro
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved