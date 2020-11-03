Bernadette Linane Hussey

Bernadette Linane Hussey, born on May 15th, 1936 went to be with the Lord peacefully on November 2nd, 2020. Bernadette was preceded in death by her husband, James Hussey Sr.; son, James Hussey Jr.; and beloved pet, Maggie. She is survived by her children, Cheryl Pala (Joe) of Troutville, Paula Cannon of West Haven, CT, Patrick Hussey Sr. of Naugatuck, CT, Jeffery Hussey (Michelle) of Rocky Mount, and Maureen Arrington (Terry) of Moneta. She is also survived by 12 grandchildren; four great-granddaughters; and several nieces and nephews. Bernadette was a graduate of Harding High School and St. Vincent's School of Nursing. She was a lifelong resident of Monroe, CT, and spend her later years in Rocky Mount, VA. She was a devout Catholic and member of St. Frances of Assisi Church. Bernadette's hobbies included puzzles, crocheting and knitting; she also made the world's best homemade soup around. She will be great missed by all. A visitation will be held on Thursday, November 5, 2020 from 5-7 p.m. with a funeral service to follow at 7 p.m. at Flora Funeral Service and Cremation Center, Rocky Mount.



Published in Connecticut Post on Nov. 3, 2020.