Bernadette (Carroll) Sardo
Bernadette (Carroll) Sardo, age 87, of Bridgeport, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family. Friends are invited to attend her funeral services on Monday at 10:15 a.m. at the Cyril F. Mullins Funeral Home, 399 White Plains Rd., Trumbull and at 11:00 a.m. at St. Teresa Church, 5301 Main St., Trumbull. Burial to follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Friends may call on Sunday from 2- 6 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to The Bridgeport Animal Rescue, 236 Evergreen St., Bridgeport, CT 06606 in her honor. To leave an online condolence or for more information, please visit www.mullinsfh.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Feb. 22, 2019