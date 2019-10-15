|
|
Bernadine Medina
Bernadine Medina, age 62, of Hamden entered into rest on Sunday, October 13, 2019 at the Arden House Hamden. She was born in Bridgeport on August 14, 1957 daughter of the late Thomas G. and Joyce (LaBaire) Beardsley. Bernadine was a gifted cook both personally and professionally, having worked at Roseland's in Derby for over 20 years. She was an active member of her community having served as Resident Council President of Arden House for several consecutive terms, where she strived to improve the standard of living for all residents. She is the beloved mother of James Medina and his wife Jackie, and Ann Medina. She is the cherished grandmother of Benedetto Thomas Bryant, the loving sister of Laurie Krzan, Sarah Beardsley, the late Thomas Beardsley, the late Benedetto Conti and sister-in-law to Christine Beardsley and the late Richard Krzan. She also leaves several nieces and nephews. Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday, October 19, 2019 in the Holy Rosary Church, 10 Fr. Salemi Drive Ansonia at 10 a.m. Burial will be private. The Edward F. Adzima Funeral Home, 253 Elizabeth Street, Derby has been entrusted with her arrangements. Offer online condolences at www.adzimafh.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Oct. 16, 2019