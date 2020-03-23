|
Bernard Bloom
Bernard Bloom, age 94.5 years, of Fairfield, CT, was a beloved father, grandfather, uncle and friend. Predeceased by his endearing wife Evelyn of 46 years. Bernard was a distinguished accountant in New Haven and Fairfield Counties for over 40 years. He studied, and worked in New York prior to his work in Connecticut. Additionally, Mr. Bloom honorably served his country during WWII as a Navy Corpsman, from 1943-1945 in Guam. Bernard was attached to the Marines. During his service he also attended Medical Field Service School of Dental Technology. Bernard is survived by his devoted children, Spencer Bloom, grandson AJ, his daughter Sharon and her husband Gary Brzozowski, numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends. Bernard will be missed by many, even the dedicated caregivers who tirelessly assisted with Bernard's care needs. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The . Internment is private, and immediate family members only due to recent health risks.
Published in Connecticut Post on Mar. 24, 2020