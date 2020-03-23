Connecticut Post Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Abraham L. Green & Son Funeral Home
88 Beach Road
Fairfield, CT 06824
(203) 255-8993
Resources
More Obituaries for Bernard Bloom
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bernard Bloom

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bernard Bloom Obituary
Bernard Bloom
Bernard Bloom, age 94.5 years, of Fairfield, CT, was a beloved father, grandfather, uncle and friend. Predeceased by his endearing wife Evelyn of 46 years. Bernard was a distinguished accountant in New Haven and Fairfield Counties for over 40 years. He studied, and worked in New York prior to his work in Connecticut. Additionally, Mr. Bloom honorably served his country during WWII as a Navy Corpsman, from 1943-1945 in Guam. Bernard was attached to the Marines. During his service he also attended Medical Field Service School of Dental Technology. Bernard is survived by his devoted children, Spencer Bloom, grandson AJ, his daughter Sharon and her husband Gary Brzozowski, numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends. Bernard will be missed by many, even the dedicated caregivers who tirelessly assisted with Bernard's care needs. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The . Internment is private, and immediate family members only due to recent health risks.
Published in Connecticut Post on Mar. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bernard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Abraham L. Green & Son Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -