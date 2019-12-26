Connecticut Post Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Abraham L. Green & Son Funeral Home
88 Beach Road
Fairfield, CT 06824
(203) 255-8993
Funeral service
Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
Loyalty Cemetery
Burroughs Road
Fairfield, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Bernard Gladstein
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bernard Gladstein

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bernard Gladstein Obituary
Bernard Gladstein
Bernard Gladstein, age 103 of Ft. Myers, FL, formerly of Fairfield, passed away on Wednesday, December 25, 2019 at his residence. Mr. Gladstein was born in Bridgeport, CT, a son of the late Charles and Gussie Gladstein, and was a proud Veteran, having served during World War II, in the United States Army. Mr. Gladstein was a merchant and salesman in Hardware and Industrial Maintenance Supply, and a partner in the former Gladstein's Hardware in Bridgeport. He was predeceased by his beloved wife, Joy Gladstein in 2003, and is survived by his devoted children, Dr. Geoffrey Gladstein (Susan Brody) of Ft. Myers, FL, Wendy Gladstein of Boulder, CO, his adored grandchildren, Amy Lane (Ryan), Brian Gladstein (Jody), Andrew Gladstein (Lauren), Jessica Rubin, Rachel Rubin, and cherished great grandchildren, Leo, Eli, Jacob, Jack, Carly and James. Bernard is also survived by his companion of 16 years, Rosalind Tinkelman, who made his life worth living. Funeral services will be held on Sunday, December 29, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. DIRECTLY at Loyalty Cemetery on Burroughs Road in Fairfield, CT. Friends are invited back to the home of Geoffrey and Susan, 45 Regency Circle in Trumbull, CT, following services.
Published in Connecticut Post on Dec. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bernard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Abraham L. Green & Son Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -