Bernard Gladstein
Bernard Gladstein, age 103 of Ft. Myers, FL, formerly of Fairfield, passed away on Wednesday, December 25, 2019 at his residence. Mr. Gladstein was born in Bridgeport, CT, a son of the late Charles and Gussie Gladstein, and was a proud Veteran, having served during World War II, in the United States Army. Mr. Gladstein was a merchant and salesman in Hardware and Industrial Maintenance Supply, and a partner in the former Gladstein's Hardware in Bridgeport. He was predeceased by his beloved wife, Joy Gladstein in 2003, and is survived by his devoted children, Dr. Geoffrey Gladstein (Susan Brody) of Ft. Myers, FL, Wendy Gladstein of Boulder, CO, his adored grandchildren, Amy Lane (Ryan), Brian Gladstein (Jody), Andrew Gladstein (Lauren), Jessica Rubin, Rachel Rubin, and cherished great grandchildren, Leo, Eli, Jacob, Jack, Carly and James. Bernard is also survived by his companion of 16 years, Rosalind Tinkelman, who made his life worth living. Funeral services will be held on Sunday, December 29, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. DIRECTLY at Loyalty Cemetery on Burroughs Road in Fairfield, CT. Friends are invited back to the home of Geoffrey and Susan, 45 Regency Circle in Trumbull, CT, following services.
Published in Connecticut Post on Dec. 27, 2019