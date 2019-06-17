Connecticut Post Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Adzima Funeral Home - Stratford
50 Paradise Green Place
Stratford, CT 06614
203-375-2200
Resources
More Obituaries for Bernard Holeva
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bernard Holeva

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Bernard Holeva Obituary
Bernard T. Holeva Sr.
Bernard T. Holeva Sr., age 88, of Stratford, beloved husband of Victoria Panulla Holeva, passed away on June 12, 2019 in Lord Chamberlain Health Center, Stratford. Bernie was born in Dickson City, Pennsylvania on April 18, 1931 to the late Frank and Anna (Patyk) Holeva and has been a lifelong area resident. He was a U.S. Navy veteran of the Korean War and retired after forty years from Avco-Lycoming. In his retirement, Bernie was a crossing guard at Second Hill Lane School in Stratford for many years. He was an avid fan of the Boston Red Sox. The Holeva family would like to thank the 4th Floor staff at Lord Chamberlain HCC for their kind and loving care. Survivors in addition to his beloved wife of 62 years, include his devoted children, Joan Crepeau and her husband Jay of Wethersfield, Bernie Holeva Jr. of Stratford, Ken Holeva of Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, Tom Holeva and his wife Lisa of West Haven, and Karen Gallagher and her husband Billy of Stratford, 6 cherished grandchildren, Jamie, Kim, Jessica, Melissa, Will, and Mandy, 1 great-grandchild, a brother, Larry Holeva and his wife Virginia of PA, and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services were private and have been entrusted to the Adzima Funeral Home-Stratford. For more information or to make an online condolence, please visit www.adzimafuneralhome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on June 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now