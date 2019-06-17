Bernard T. Holeva Sr.

Bernard T. Holeva Sr., age 88, of Stratford, beloved husband of Victoria Panulla Holeva, passed away on June 12, 2019 in Lord Chamberlain Health Center, Stratford. Bernie was born in Dickson City, Pennsylvania on April 18, 1931 to the late Frank and Anna (Patyk) Holeva and has been a lifelong area resident. He was a U.S. Navy veteran of the Korean War and retired after forty years from Avco-Lycoming. In his retirement, Bernie was a crossing guard at Second Hill Lane School in Stratford for many years. He was an avid fan of the Boston Red Sox. The Holeva family would like to thank the 4th Floor staff at Lord Chamberlain HCC for their kind and loving care. Survivors in addition to his beloved wife of 62 years, include his devoted children, Joan Crepeau and her husband Jay of Wethersfield, Bernie Holeva Jr. of Stratford, Ken Holeva of Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, Tom Holeva and his wife Lisa of West Haven, and Karen Gallagher and her husband Billy of Stratford, 6 cherished grandchildren, Jamie, Kim, Jessica, Melissa, Will, and Mandy, 1 great-grandchild, a brother, Larry Holeva and his wife Virginia of PA, and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services were private and have been entrusted to the Adzima Funeral Home-Stratford. For more information or to make an online condolence, please visit www.adzimafuneralhome.com Published in Connecticut Post on June 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary