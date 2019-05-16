|
|
Bernard Levine, DDS
Bernard Levine, DDS of Longboat Key, Florida and Floral Park, New York at the age of 94. In his more than 40 years of practice in Stratford, CT he is remembered by his many generations of patients as a caring and dedicated professional.
Devoted husband of Marion, father of Dr. Susan Levine, Martin Levine and wife Robyn Fairclough. Stepfather of Heidi and Andrew Arthur and Jill Hyde. Grandfather of Aaron Falber. Step-Grandfather of Alex, Ashley, Cameron Dylan and Sara. Former husband of Joan Levine. A celebration of his life will be held 11:00 a.m. May 31 at Congregation B'nai Israel, 2710 Park Ave., Bridgeport, CT.
May his memory be a blessing.
Published in Connecticut Post on May 16, 2019