Bernard Mayernick, beloved husband of the late Winifred (DerHogopian) Mayernick, passed away on May 17, 2020. He was born in Bridgeport, CT, to the late Stephen and Mary (Antoniak) Mayernick. Bernie was an Army veteran, a retired Trumbull town engineer, and a longtime resident of Shelton, CT. He was loved as a father figure, a role model, and a friend. He will be deeply missed by his siblings Stephen Mayernick, Joyce and Ronald Motykie, Eugene Mayernick, and Robert and Judy Mayernick, as well as his sister-in-law Marie (DerHogopian) Saputo. He was also a much loved Uncle Bernie to seven nieces and nephews: Jennifer (Mayernick) Yost, Scott Mayernick, Tara (Mayernick) Brancato, Lori (Saputo) Rich, Jeffrey Saputo, John Saputo, and Cindy (Saputo) Carbone. He also leaves ten great-nieces and nephews, all of whom looked on him as a role model and friend. He was the best of husbands, brothers, uncles, and friends. Due to the current health situation, services will be private. He will be laid to rest with his beloved wife in Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Arrangements in care of the Cyril F. Mullins Funeral Home, Trumbull, CT. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.mullinsfh.com.





Published in Connecticut Post on May 18, 2020.
