|
|
Bernard D. McMahon
Bernard D. McMahon, age 75, beloved husband of 35 years to Edwina (Kwik) McMahon of Milford entered eternal rest on January 20, 2020. He was born on Nov. 26, 1944 in Hartford and the son of the late William and Irene (Eagan) McMahon. Bernard was an Attorney for Bendett and McHugh, PC in Farmington for many years before his retirement. He was an eucharistic minister and active member at Saint Ann Church. In addition to his devoted wife, Bernard leaves three brothers, William McMahon (Therese) of Boon, NC, Patrick McMahon (Louise) of State College, PA and Robert McMahon (Bonita) of Northville, MI and several nieces and nephews. Services will be held at the convenience of the family. There will be no calling hours. Donations may be made in his memory to Saint Raphael Parish, 501 Naugatuck Ave., Milford, CT 06460. Arrangements have been entrusted with the GREGORY F. DOYLE FUNERAL HOME, 291 BRIDGEPORT AVENUE, MILFORD. To share a memory, please go to www.gregoryfdoylefuneralhome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Jan. 30, 2020