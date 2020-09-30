1/1
Bernard P. Finn Jr.
1951 - 2020
Bernard P. Finn Jr., "Bernie," was born on January 22, 1951 in Bridgeport, CT and passed away peacefully on September 2, 2020 at his home in Bridgeport.
Bernie lived his whole life in Bridgeport, graduated from Central High School in 1968, Housatonic Community College in 1972 and Sacred Heart University in 1975 with a degree in Accounting. That in and of itself was no small task for Bernie, as he was born with Hemophelia and persevered long and hard to get his degrees despite his disability. In fact he persevered in everything he did in life, living the 69 years he had that some in the medical field thought he never would. He worked for the City of Bridgeport as an Accountant for 31 years before retiring.
Bernie and his family loved to travel, first to Las Vegas and Atlantic City with his mother Carla and father, former City of Bridgeport Fire Chief Bernard "Barney" Finn. After his mom passed and Bernie retired, he and his dad traveled the country and did things others might not have be able to, such as getting into a fire truck manufacturing plant and a military aircraft museum. He was always proud to say his dad's credentials helped him to see these things and more.
After his dad passed in 2013, a dear friend suggested he put himself on a dating website because he was too special to spend the rest of his life alone. Three weeks later he met the love of his life, Fran Dagostino and they were married April 26, 2015.
Bernie said the two best days of his life were the day they got married and the day they took the ferry to Port Jefferson. He loved the time they had together, however brief. Unfortunately he had many health challenges over the five years they were married, but it only strengthened their love. Fran was devoted, cared for him and was with him when he died.
Bernie leaves his wife Fran, several aunts and cousins, his adopted cousins on Fran's side including his little buddy Luca, and a multitude of loyal friends who have been with him thru thick and thin, especially Jack Betkoski "BroJack," and Mark Verrillo his best friend since grammar school. Bernie will always be loved and missed by us all.
Donations in Bernie's honor can be made to: The CT Hemophilia Society, Inc., P.O.Box 548, Windsor CT 06095 or at their website: cthemophilia.org



Published in Connecticut Post on Sep. 30, 2020.
