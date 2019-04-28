Bernard H. Williamson

Bernard H. Williamson, age 82, of Derby entered into eternal life on April 27, 2019 at Masonicare in Wallingford, CT. He was the beloved husband of the late Joan "Cable" Williamson. Bernie was born on August 3, 1936 in Sewickley, PA, the son of the late John Michael and Marie "Hegner" Williamson of Ohio. Bernie was a proud United States Marine, serving his country Honorably from Sept 1954 until Sept 1957. He retired from the Derby Police Department as a Detective Sergeant, where he served the citizens of Derby for over 23 years. He also worked for the Derby Savings Bank as a Fraud Investigation Officer for over 10 years. He was very active in his community and held many positions with the John H. Collins American Legion Post and the McEvoy-Dempsey Post in Derby. Bernie was also involved in youth Little League for years and was a longtime Public Address Announcer for the Derby Red Raider football team. He was active in his church community as well, often performing Altar Server duties for funerals at St. Mary Church. Most important to Bernie were three things: God, his family, and his country. He is survived by his son Lee and his wife Betsy of Shelton and his son Terry of Oxford, his six loving grandchildren, his 5 cherished great-grandchildren, his sister Sister Lois Williamson, Notre Dame, Indianna, and his daughter-in-law Julie Williamson of Nebraska. He was predeceased by his son Glenn Patrick Williamson, Sr. of Nebraska, and his brothers Jack and Donald Williamson. Friends are invited to greet Bernie's family on Wednesday, May 1 from 4 to 7 p.m. in the Edward F. Adzima Funeral Home, 253 Elizabeth St., Derby. On Thursday his friends are invited to go directly to St. Mary Church, 212 Elizabeth St., Derby, for his Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Mary Church, 212 Elizabeth St., Derby, CT 06418 or to the Special Olympics at https://www.specialolympics.org/get-involved/donate.