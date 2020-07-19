Fr. Bernardo C. RodriguezFather Bernardo C. Rodriguez, 66, a priest of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Bridgeport and Parochial Vicar of St. Peter Church, Danbury, died on Thursday, July 16, 2020. Fr. Bernardo Rodriguez was born in Lieda, Catalonia, Spain on April 28, 1954, son of Eulogio and Patrocinio (Chicano) Rodriguez. He attended schools in Spain and studied for the priesthood at the Pontifical University of Saint Pacian, Barcelona where he received the degree of master in Pastoral Ministry. He was ordained to the priesthood in Leida, Spain in October 11, 1980. After his ordination, he first served as Parochial Vicar of Nuestra Senora del Puig. In 1981, he began work in prison ministry for the first time, serving as the chaplain at the federal jail in Leida, Spain. In 1986, he continued that work at the National jail in Panama City, Panama. Father Rodriguez came to the United States in 1987 where he began work as parochial vicar at St. Charles Borromeo Parish in Bridgeport. He was incardinated into the Diocese of Bridgeport in 1989. In 1991, he was transferred to Our Lady of Montserrat in Stamford, serving first as parochial vicar, then as a parochial administrator, and lastly as pastor beginning in 1993. He served that position until 1997. Father Rodriguez then spent a year in ministry to migrant workers in Orange County, NY. He returned to the diocese in 1999 to begin work as Catholic chaplain to Bridgeport Hospital, residing at St. Patrick Church in Bridgeport. Returning to prison ministry in 2001, Father Rodriguez worked in Prison Chaplaincy and Seaport Ministry at Bridgeport Correctional Facility and Garner Prison. His most recent assignment was Assistant Chaplain at Danbury Hospital and part-time Parochial Vicar of St. Peter Parish in Danbury. Father Rodriguez is survived by a sister, Manuela Rodriguez, and by a nephew, Josue Martinez Rodriguez. Friends will be received on Wednesday, July 22, 2020, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at St. Peter Church, 121 Main Street, Danbury. CDC Guidelines will be followed. All are asked to wear a face-covering and observe hand sanitizing and follow the directions of the ushers. Please bring your own personal pen to sign the guestbook. A Concelebrated Mass of Christian Burial will be held privately. Interment will take place in Leida, Catalonia, Spain.