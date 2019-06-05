|
|
Bernice M. Erickson
Bernice M. Erickson, age 95, of Stratford, beloved wife of the late Albert E. Erickson, passed away on June 4, 2019 in Lord Chamberlain Health Center, Stratford. Bernice was born on November 16, 1923 in Minneapolis, Minnesota to the late Arthur and Ann (Mallow) Paschke and has been a longtime area resident. She was the Co-Founder of the Albert E. Erickson Company, along with her late husband. Bernice enjoyed travelling and was an avid golfer and bowler. She was a former member of Hillandale CC, The Patterson Club, and numerous area bowling leagues. Survivors include her devoted children, Donald E. Erickson and his wife Mary of Stratford, and Paula Erickson of Montana, cherished grandchildren, Danielle (Tanner) Munroe, and David E. Erickson, and great-grandson, Tyler Daniel Munroe. A private funeral service will be held in Holy Cross Lutheran Church, Trumbull. Those desiring may make a donation in memory of Bernice to Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 5995 Main St., Trumbull, CT 06611. For more information or to make an online condolence, please visit www.adzimafuneralhome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on June 5, 2019