Bernice M. Hetherington, age 96, of Bridgeport, beloved wife of the late Francis Hetherington, passed away peacefully Friday, May 31, 2019. Born in Bridgeport, the daughter of the late Benjamin Franklin Mahoney and Rose Gomperts Mahoney, she had been a lifelong city resident. She was a 1940 graduate of Bassick High School. Mrs. Hetherington served as Quartermaster for the Bridgeport PAL Band and had been a lifelong parishioner of St. Patrick's Church. Bernice was a gifted artist and amassed many awards and won many national contests over the years. She loved painting Christmas ornaments and was also a professional wedding cake maker and decorator. Survivors include three beloved children: Thomas Hetherington of Stratford, Phyllis Simon of Bridgeport and Patricia Hetherington of Black Rock; four loving grandchildren: Maribeth Johnson, Christopher J. Hetherington, John Simon and Zoe Hetherington; 9 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great-grandchildren. A funeral service will be held Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 12:00 noon in the Spear-Miller Funeral Home, 39 South Benson Road, Fairfield. Friends may greet the family Saturday from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Interment will be private.