Bernice "Bonny" J. Zaleski Melita, age 93, of Redding passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was the beloved wife of 72 years to the late Deacon Joseph M. Melita. Born in Philadelphia, PA on April 21, 1926, she was a daughter of the late Bruce Zaleski and Mae Borowski Zaleski, and was a longtime resident of Redding. She attended Sacred Heart University and before her retirement was an executive secretary at the International Institute as well as numerous other corporate entities. Bonny was active with the Polish Heritage Society and was a world traveler who explored Europe and North America alongside her husband. She was an avid reader and enjoyed playing Scrabble with her family. Survivors include her six children, Joseph Melita, Nancy Paone, Danny Melita, Sally Feuerberg, Mary Melita and Terry Tatta. She is also survived by 13 cherished grandchildren, Dana Melita-Green and Chad Melita, Amanda Keppler, Alison Carroll and Dan Melita, Melody Paone and Jonah Paone, Danni Gaff, Billy Martinsky, Jr. and David Martinsky, Linton Melita and Joseph Melita, and Luke Tatta; six adored great-grandchildren, Aedan, Lily, Naia and Finn Carroll, and Austin and Cara Melita; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a daughter, Cathy Ellen, and two sisters, Jane Bell and Margaret Duquette.

All funeral services will be private. Published in Connecticut Post on July 14, 2019