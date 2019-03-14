Bernice Radacowsky

Bernice Michaels Radacowsky, age 84, of Wallingford, passed away on Monday, March 11, 2019 at Masonic Care of Wallingford. She was the beloved wife of the late Joseph Radacowsky. Born in Bridgeport on March 4, 1935, she was a daughter of the late Stephen and Eleanor Torreso Michaels and was a longtime resident of Stratford and Bridgeport before moving to Wallingford. Bernice answered calls in the repair service department at the former SNET before her retirement. She leaves a cousin, Amy Toresso of Bridgeport and a lifelong friend and caregiver Eileen Parker of Wallingford and the Parker Family. She was predeceased by two sisters, Martha Bizub and Patricia Gonzalez and late life travel companion Paul Louloudis, together they went on many cruises, traveled the world and spent a month in Australia. Friends are invited to meet directly in Our Lady of Grace Church, 497 Second Hill Lane, Stratford on Friday, March 15, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. for a Mass of Christian Burial. Interment will follow in St. Michael's Cemetery, Stratford. To leave an online condolence, visit us at www.abriola.com. Published in Connecticut Post on Mar. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary