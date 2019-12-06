|
Bernice Zielinski
Bernice Zielinski, age 87, of Shelton entered into rest on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at Bishop Wicke Health Center with her loving family by her side. She was the devoted wife of the late Walter J. Zielinski. Bernice was born in Ambridge, PA on May 8, 1932 daughter of the late Alois and Bernice (Glazer) Horak and was a Shelton resident for most of her life. She was a graduate of Alliance College in PA. Bernice was a teacher and a longterm substitute at Shelton High School for many years and also taught English and Biology at Emmett O'Brien Technical High School. After raising her children she became the Records Clerk at the Shelton Police Department for 28 years until her retirement. Bernice is the beloved mother of Robert Zielinski and his wife Deborah, Denise Miko and her husband Frank and William Zielinski and his wife Katie and sister of Alice Czarnecki. She is the loving grandmother of Daniel Zielinski, Andrew Miko and his girlfriend Taylor, Patrick Miko, David Tagg and his wife Lucy, Kristen Reilly and Shannon Tagg and great grandmother of Sydney and Malcolm Zielinski. Friends may call on Monday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Riverview Funeral Home, 390 River Rd., Shelton. On Tuesday, her funeral procession will leave the funeral home at 10:30 a.m. for her Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. at St. Mary Church. Her burial will follow at Mt. St. Peter Cemetery. The family requests that memorial contributions may be made to Our Lady Queen of the Apostles, 212 Elizabeth St., Derby, CT 06418. Friends may leave condolences at www.riverviewfh.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Dec. 7, 2019