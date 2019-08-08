|
Bert Jolicoeur
Bertrand "Bert" I. Jolicoeur, 61, of Milford, passed away on August 7, 2019. Bert was born on July 5, 1958, in Saint-Victor, Quebec, Canada to Laurence Jolicoeur and the late Jean-Raymond Jolicoeur.
Bert was proud of his dual citizenship of both Canada and America. He enjoyed rooting for his beloved Bruins, Red Sox and Patriots; but Monday nights were reserved for The Antiques Road Show. Bert also loved watching old country westerns, going to concerts and traveling, especially Ireland and Paris. He was never one to do anything small; he was a very generous person and an excellent business man. Bert was a wonderful partner and a loving father who will be greatly missed by all.
In addition to his mother, Bert is survived by his spouse, Patty "La Rouge" Peterson; his daughters, Alexandra Bolduc-Jolicoeur and Jane (Brett Kerpa) Jolicoeur; his stepdaughter, Katelyn (Justin Fritch) Peterson; his step-grandchildren, William and Nathan Fritch; his siblings, Laurier (Celine Paulin) Jolicoeur, Solange Jolicoeur, Arnold Jolicoeur, Louise Jolicoeur, Marlene (Marin Racine) Jolicoeur, Maryse (John Clark) Jolicoeur, Michele (Louis Monssette) Jolicoeur, Marc (Caroline Boily) Jolicoeur and Annie Jolicoeur; his granddogs, Eva, Nicky, Atticus "The Big Guy" and Rocket "The Pest"; his 17 nieces and nephews; and several great-nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his loving sister, Nicole Jolicoeur.
A Mass of Christian Burial be celebrated on Monday, August 12, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Mary Church (Precious Blood Parish), 70 Gulf St., Milford, CT. Additional services will be held in Canada at a date to be determined. Family and friends may call on Sunday, August 11, 2019 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the CODY-WHITE FUNERAL HOME, 107 Broad St., Milford, CT. To leave online condolences, please visit our website at www.codywhitefuneralservice.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Aug. 9, 2019